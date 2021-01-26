The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.43%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

