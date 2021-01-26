The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Down 6.6%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares traded down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.50. 3,556,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,268,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,086,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 204,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,897,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,019,243.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 809,831 shares of company stock worth $16,602,407. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

