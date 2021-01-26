The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Raised to $32.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of REAL opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $4,035,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,243,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,802.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 809,831 shares of company stock worth $16,602,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 22.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after purchasing an additional 734,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 139.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,336 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

