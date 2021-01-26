The Progressive (PGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect The Progressive to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.

PGR stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.