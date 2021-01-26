The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a 200-day moving average of $123.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

