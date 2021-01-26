The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) (LON:PEBB) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131.49 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70). 19,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 75,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.69 million and a P/E ratio of -27.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.40.

Get The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Anthony Law acquired 44,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £58,142.50 ($75,963.55).

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group Plc (PEBB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.