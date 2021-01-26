The New York Times Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,133 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,622% compared to the typical volume of 240 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The New York Times has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of NYT opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $53.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

