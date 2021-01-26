The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get The Marcus alerts:

NYSE MCS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,096. The company has a market capitalization of $542.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Marcus by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Marcus by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.