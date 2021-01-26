The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.87. 12,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average is $114.35.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.