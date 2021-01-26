The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.61.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

