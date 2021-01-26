The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE HD opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.61.
In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
Read More: Capital Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.