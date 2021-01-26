The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

