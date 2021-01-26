The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $374.43 on Friday. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $398.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

