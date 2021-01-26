The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

