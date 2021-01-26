The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €127.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SY1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.40 ($128.71).

FRA:SY1 opened at €102.80 ($120.94) on Friday. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.15.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

