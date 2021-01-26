The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

