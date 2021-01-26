The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $235.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.65.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $211.96 on Friday. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 195,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.