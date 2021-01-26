The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) (CTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) (LON:CTY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) stock opened at GBX 370.77 ($4.84) on Tuesday. The City of London Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 269 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 438.85 ($5.73). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 340.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.10.

In other The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY.L) news, insider Samantha Wren acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £484.12 ($632.51).

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

