The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Wedbush raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised The Cheesecake Factory from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.05.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $44.99 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,599,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 129,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.