The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,514 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.54.

The Boeing stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.36. 13,707,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day moving average of $184.87.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

