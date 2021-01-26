The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.17

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $2.11. The Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 6,149 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKEAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

