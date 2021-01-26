TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.09. 16,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,149. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

