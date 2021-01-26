Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $60,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $7,269,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.52.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.20. 129,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,193. The company has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.01 and a 200 day moving average of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

