Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

