Tetra Tech (TTEK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $503,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,956.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

