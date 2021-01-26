Tesla (TSLA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $880.80 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $834.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,768.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $733.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.94.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.