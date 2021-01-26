Terracoin (TRC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $352.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $279,043.43 and $352.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,110.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.00 or 0.01326700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00540786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002409 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

