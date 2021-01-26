Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $437.02 million and approximately $29.02 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002824 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra's total supply is 994,282,887 coins and its circulating supply is 484,756,218 coins. Terra's official website is terra.money . Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra's official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

