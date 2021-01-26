Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE TVE opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile

There is no company description available for Tennessee Valley Authority.

