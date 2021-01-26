Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad Sells 3,809 Shares

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $692,230.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 3,270 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $228,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $446,805.76.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,071,140.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $438,368.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 78,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 205,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

