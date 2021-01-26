Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Investec downgraded Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $96.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tencent has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Tencent had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $18.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

