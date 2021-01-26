TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up about 2.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TELUS by 64.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after buying an additional 1,152,291 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 31.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,718,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,222,000 after buying an additional 884,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 12.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,373,000 after buying an additional 740,418 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 76.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,687,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,695,000 after buying an additional 731,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TU traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

