Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLSNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 63,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,064. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

