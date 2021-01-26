Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TDY stock opened at $385.95 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

