Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 110.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,354 shares of company stock worth $57,265,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

Shares of TDOC opened at $287.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.53. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $294.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.