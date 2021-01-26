TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.55. 8,600,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 8,864,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after acquiring an additional 818,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 26.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,807,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,154 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

