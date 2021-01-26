TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.55. 8,600,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 8,864,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.
About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
