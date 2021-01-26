TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,747.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $158,848.53 and approximately $3,747.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.