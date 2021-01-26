TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) & Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Head-To-Head Comparison

TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get TBG Diagnostics alerts:

15.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Mannatech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -11.71, suggesting that its stock price is 1,271% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TBG Diagnostics and Mannatech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Mannatech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million N/A $530,000.00 N/A N/A Mannatech $157.73 million 0.25 $3.29 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than TBG Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Mannatech 5.04% 28.69% 11.99%

Summary

Mannatech beats TBG Diagnostics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TBG Diagnostics

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TBG Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBG Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.