Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 16,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 961,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

