Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 16,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $30.81.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Recommended Story: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.