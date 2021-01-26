Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Takes $275,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,515 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,894,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 829.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after acquiring an additional 990,987 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of -106.15 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $78.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

