Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Amgen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,508,000 after purchasing an additional 397,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Amgen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.80 on Monday, reaching $256.30. 60,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

