Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CNQ stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

