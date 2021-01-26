Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 193,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,664 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

