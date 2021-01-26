Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $684,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,545,000. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.401 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.