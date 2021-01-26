Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $524,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Macquarie lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.78.

Shares of BABA opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

