Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

