Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 18.2% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Target by 93.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,788,000 after purchasing an additional 162,392 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.07. 150,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,921. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.