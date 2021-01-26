Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,318,632 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,027 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.