Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes’ robust top line in the third quarter of 2020 amid the pandemic is impressive. Strong pump sales and domestic pump shipments buoy optimism. Strength in t:slim X2 insulin pump’s demand and rising adoption of Control-IQ technology look encouraging. Product launches, a booming diabetes market and a robust product pipeline buoy optimism. Full-year sales forecast also looks upbeat. Focus on international markets and a strong solvency position are added benefits. Its revenues in the third quarter were better-than-expected. The company has outperformed its industry for the past year. Yet, a wider loss per share and lower international pump shipments are deterring. Gross margin contraction and incurring operating loss are also disappointing. Rising operating expenses, heavy dependence on insulin pumps and stiff competition persist.”

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.87.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $100.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.05 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $2,425,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock worth $7,833,864. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $929,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $595,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454,490 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 234,490 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

