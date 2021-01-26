Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $715,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $715,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $619,400.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,129 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $2,442,424.11.

On Monday, December 14th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $3,950,615.54.

On Monday, November 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $2,955,200.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $1,507,950.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $1,454,850.00.

Shares of MRNA traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,859,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,698,316. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.11.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

