TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded by CICC Research to “Outperform”

CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. CICC Research currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

TAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,573.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.17. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $84.43.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.